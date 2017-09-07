(Photo: 2017 NAS Oceana Air Show Website)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The NAS Oceana Air Show is returning to Virginia Beach, and the event and parking are free.

On September 16-17 the flight line will be packed with displays, food, and novelty vendors. Doors open at 8 a.m., and flying will start at approximately 10:20 a.m. until 4 p.m..

Guests can expect special appearances of the U.S. Navy Blue Angles at 3 p.m., Gene Soucy, U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-16 Power Demonstration and more.

Prohibited items from the event include, large bags, weapons (regardless of permit), alcoholic beverages, pets, glass containers, backpacks, and bicycles.

NAS Oceana Air Show posted this to their Facebook page about the concerns surrounding Hurricane Irma.

