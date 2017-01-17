26-year-old Sailor pleads guilty to production of child pornography

gavel (Photo: Presto Image)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 26-year-old Sailor has pled guilty to charges of production of child pornography, Tuesday.

Jordan Lee Adams is from Wayne County, North Carolina.

According to the plea agreement, Adams made sexually explicit videos and images of four young girls multiple times between 2009 and 2013.

One of those videos show Adams engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21-years-old.

Adams also uploaded an image of himself and a 15-year-old victim to a social media group. That image was then sent to the victim by a stranger online who then threatened to send out the image to others unless she sent him more images of herself.

10 more victims, that Adams had images of, were previously identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Adams faces a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison when sentenced on April 13.

