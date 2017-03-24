3 injured bald eagles found in two weeks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- Three bald eagles were found injured in the Southside of Hampton Roads within two weeks and one was euthanized days later.

According to the Virginia Beach SPCA, the first was found March 10 near Norfolk International Airport. Veterinarians said the bird was hit by a plane and suffered a severe wing injury. Federal officials encouraged euthanasia.

“[It had] damaged nerves and made that bird’s prognosis very very poor, so it was euthanized,” said Dr. Diana Sandstrom.

The other two eagles were found in Virginia Beach and are being treated at the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro.

Sandstrom believes the at least one of the birds flew into something at a high rate of speed.

“It could have been a car or a power line,” said Sandstrom.

While the SPCA said three being found injured in Hampton Roads is scary and rare, experts said it isn’t that surprising.

“People are seeing bald eagles every day,” said Reese Lukei, bird of prey expert. “I would guess 300 or 400 that are somewhere in the Tidewater region. They’re now building nests in people’s yards on golf courses, and parks.”

SPCA workers said these incidents have highlighted a need. Right now, they don’t have specialized life-saving equipment in house. They’re trying to raise funds so more injured animals don’t have to travel three hours away for treatment.

“So that we can improve all wildlife’s prognosis for release,” said Sandtrom.

