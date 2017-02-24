39 rabbits taken from Norfolk home to be put up for adoption

This little fellow's name is Jumpin' Jack Flash (Photo: Barbara Hays, Norfolk Animal Care Center Facebook, Windhound Photography)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Nearly 40 rabbits were taken from a home, Thursday afternoon.

None of the rabbits had been sterilized, and began to reproduce quickly. The situation quickly got out of control for the owners as the numbers increased.

According to the Norfolk Animal Care Center, the rabbits will be looked at by a veterinarian, and then be spayed or neutered, after which they will up for adoption at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Several of the bunnies were transferred to the shelter Friday afternoon.

There are different breeds available, including Lionhead rabbits, Himalayans, and mixes of the both which the care center describes as "adorable."

February is Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month, so what better way to celebrate than to bring home a new fluffy friend?

Not all of the rabbits are up for adoption yet, but the Virginia Beach SPCA will update their website as more rabbits become available.

The SCPA adoption fee for rabbits is $60, which includes spay or neuter surgery.

For more information about the Norfolk Animal Care Center, visit there website here.

For more information on small animals at the Virginia Beach SPCA, visit their website here.

(© 2017 WVEC)