4 people charged in North Carolina shooting death

Associated Press , WVEC 1:21 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Four people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in eastern North Carolina last week.

Fayetteville police Lt. Todd Joyce said in a news release Tuesday night that officers have three of the four suspects in custody in the Aug. 18 shooting death of 52-year-old Alton Williams of Fayetteville.

The news release said all the suspects are charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

The suspects in custody are 21-year-old Solomon Broady, 18-year-old Jermaine Florence and a 16-year-old male. They are all from Fayetteville.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Demetrius Hammonds of Fayetteville.

It was not known if Broady and Florence have attorneys yet.

