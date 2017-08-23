4 people charged in North Carolina shooting death

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Four people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in eastern North Carolina last week.



Fayetteville police Lt. Todd Joyce said in a news release Tuesday night that officers have three of the four suspects in custody in the Aug. 18 shooting death of 52-year-old Alton Williams of Fayetteville.



The news release said all the suspects are charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.



The suspects in custody are 21-year-old Solomon Broady, 18-year-old Jermaine Florence and a 16-year-old male. They are all from Fayetteville.



Police are looking for 25-year-old Demetrius Hammonds of Fayetteville.



It was not known if Broady and Florence have attorneys yet.

© 2017 Associated Press