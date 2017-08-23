4 people charged in North Carolina shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Four people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in eastern North Carolina last week.
Fayetteville police Lt. Todd Joyce said in a news release Tuesday night that officers have three of the four suspects in custody in the Aug. 18 shooting death of 52-year-old Alton Williams of Fayetteville.
The news release said all the suspects are charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.
The suspects in custody are 21-year-old Solomon Broady, 18-year-old Jermaine Florence and a 16-year-old male. They are all from Fayetteville.
Police are looking for 25-year-old Demetrius Hammonds of Fayetteville.
It was not known if Broady and Florence have attorneys yet.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs