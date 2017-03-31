5 hilariously harmless April Fools pranks to pull on your bestie

Senior couple standing together laughing, indoors, portrait (Photo: Ryan McVay, (c) Ryan McVay)

Saturday is April 1, and you know that that means. It’s April Fool’s! Get in the spirit with some harmless pranks.

It’s probably a good idea to make sure your friends or roomies don’t have any serious plans that your silly jokes could interfere with. If they don’t, it’s full steam ahead!

1. HIDE THE ALARM CLOCK

After your friend or roomie’s asleep, don’t just move the alarm clock they set across the room, but hide it, too.

2. GIVE A NOT-SO-FANCY GIFT

Find a shopping bag from that ridiculously luxurious store your friend loves. Wrap one or more random items in tissue paper and stuff the bag. Then give your “gift.”

3. CONVINCE EVERYONE IT’S YOUR BFF’S BIRTHDAY…

… Or at least get them to join in on your joke. Basically, get everyone you can to wish your friend a happy birthday on Saturday and even serenade them with the happy birthday song (ideally, in public).

4. GO OUT FOR “COFFEE”

Offer to go on a coffee run. Get a lidded coffee cup from your roomie’s favorite café, and come back and deliver the cup full of … water.

5. DELIVER A FAKE PIZZA

Find an empty box from that pizza place you both love. Put a book inside to make it seem like there’s actually a pie in there. Hand your roommate the box.

