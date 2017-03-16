5 siblings hoping to be adopted together receive overwhelming response

Five siblings in Kansas are hoping to be adopted into the same family after an incredible viral response to their story (Photo: Courtesy Mark Webber, Wicher's Photography)

(ABC NEWS) -- Five siblings are up for adoption in Kansas, and they hope to find a home together. After the Kansas City Star first reported about their unique situation, the response from the public has been overwhelming.

“Just since Friday, I think we’ve received about 1,300 emails [regarding the siblings],” Theresa Freed, communications director for the Kansas Department for Children and Families, told ABC News. “We’ve identified some possible families who may be a good fit.”

Five siblings in Kansas are hoping to be adopted into the same family after an incredible viral response to their story (Photo: Courtesy Mark Webber, Wicher's Photography)

The siblings -- Bradley, 11, Preston, 10, Layla, 8, Landon, 6, and Olive, 2 -- are active in church and have hobbies ranging from hip-hop dance, to collecting Pokemon to soccer and tether ball, the Star reported. They are currently in foster care while the state works to find them a permanent home.

“This is the most attention any single child or sibling set has received since [the agency] can remember,” Freed said.

Freed was not able to disclose information on the children’s parents or the circumstances that led to the siblings’ need for an adoptive family. Due to the overwhelming response, the children's listing has been pulled from the website of Adopt Kansas Kids, which works in conjunction with the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

© 2017 ABC News