50-year-old man left money under rock in exchange for young girl's underwear

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 50-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for coercion and enticement of a minor for sexual activity.

John Francis Aragon pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2016.

According to court documents, Aragon posted an ad on Craigslist searching for "fetish sex with young girl," in May 2016. A detective with the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the ad, while working undercover, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. The detective told Aragon she was 14 at the beginning of the conversation.

The two chatted on the phone for a while, and eventually the conversations turned sexual. A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations took over as the 14-year-old.

On multiple occasions, Aragon left money under a rock at a local park in exchange for a pair of the girl's underwear. He also said he wanted to meet up with her and have sex.

In August of 2016, Aragon arranged to meet the girl at the park, and when he arrived he was arrested.

Aragon was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 30 years of supervised release.

