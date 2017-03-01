60-year-old man dies after crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A multi-vehicle crash left one person injured and another dead, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of S. Centerville Tnpk. and Beaver Dam Rd. jut before 2:30 p.m.

Emergency crews transported two people to a local area hospital, one with non-life threatening injuries, and a 60-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

