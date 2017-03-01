WVEC
Close

60-year-old man dies after crash in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 4:34 PM. EST March 01, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A multi-vehicle crash left one person injured and another dead, Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash occurred near the intersection of S. Centerville Tnpk. and Beaver Dam Rd. jut before 2:30 p.m. 

Emergency crews transported two people to a local area hospital, one with non-life threatening injuries, and a 60-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. 

The 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Drivers in the area should expect delays. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories