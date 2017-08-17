7th Annual Crash the Party in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The 7th annual Crash the Party will have standup comedy, a cash bar, food, and an after party all to benefit HOPE U Foundation on August 19.

Join the Quality Comedy King, Quincy Carr, at the Crowne Plaza, 4453 Bonney Road in Virginia Beach, for his adult clean comedy.

Carr is a national comedian, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Tickets are on sale for $30, or guests can have the VIP experience for $45.

Crash the Party starts with a cocktail hour at 6:30, comedy to follow, and the night finished with an after party.

HOPE U foundation is a non-profit based in Chesapeake that empowers young people still in the foster system and help assists young adults aged 18 to 26 who have left the foster system.

