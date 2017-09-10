8 killed, including suspect, in shooting at a Plano home

Eight people have been killed in a shooting incident at a Plano home. This is happening in the 1700 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy. Photo: David Goins / WFAA

Eight people, including a suspect, were killed Sunday evening in a shooting incident at a Plano home. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy near Blue Ridge Trail



Plano police initially responded to a weapons call when officers heard shots when they approached the home.

Police shot and killed the suspect on arrival at the home, according to Plano police officer David Tilley.



"The first arriving officer on scene made entry inside the house, confronted the suspect, ultimately shooting and killing him.”



Once inside the home, police found 9 gunshot victims. 7 of the victims were dead at the scene and 2 additional victims were transported to a local hospital. The suspect's death brings the total number of dead to 8 people.









An eyewitness told WFAA she heard anywhere from 30 to 40 shots just after 8 p.m.



All victims were believed to be adults.



