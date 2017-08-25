9-year-old transported to hospital from H2OBX

Drone image of H2OBX in Powells Point, N.C. (Photo: Mike Holloway)

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WVEC) -- A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital from H2OBX Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the water park, around 5:40 p.m., the girl had a medical emergency.

Two family members were trying to help her when park workers took her to the park's first aid center.

She was given oxygen, and EMS's were called. She was then taken to a local hospital.

The spokesperson could not release any details about what lead to the emergency, only that it was not a ride-related injury.

No further information was released.

