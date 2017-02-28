94 people, 40 countries sworn in as U.S. Citizens

(Photo: 13News Now Arrianee LeBeau)

NORFOLK, VA (WVEC) -- U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen of the Eastern District of Virginia administered the oath of allegiance to 94 candidates representing 40 countries of origin. More than a hundred people packed a federal courtroom waiting for the ceremony.

Ella Miskelly was born in Germany. She brought her family from Washington D.C. and friend along with her for the occasion.



“When you come from a different country it’s kind of hard to give up your citizenship in a way. I’ve been here 50 years I’m finally becoming an American Citizen. I came when my husband was in the military,” said Miskelly.



Several people stood outside waiting to enter the courthouse and told 13News Now it was a special moment but with some sadness. Dsaline Johnson from Grenada said the recent Immigrant Travel Ban initiated by President Trump made her concerned for future immigrants.



The ban affects people from seven majority Muslim countries. One person from one of those countries Iraq, was sworn in as a U.S. Citizen today.



“When I think of America and how great this country is it kind of hurts that you would have to go to this extreme to prove that you are American or you're Muslim and you've been singled out. That’s not what America is about,” said Johnson.

