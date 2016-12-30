A cup of coffee and a million dollars, Va. Beach man wins lottery on way to work

(Photo: Virginia Lottery)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Victor Domingo stopped for a cup of coffee at the WaWa on Holland Rd. on his way to work, when he decided to pick up a scratch off ticket.

That ticket ended up being a winner, rewarding Domingo with $1,000,000.

The Virginia Beach man says that winning feels "crazy" and "unrealistic." The first thing he did when he realized he won, was send a picture to his friends.

Winners have the option to take the full $1 million prize over 30 years, or take a one-time cash option of $561,798 before taxes. Domingo chose the cash option.

The store that Domingo bought the ticket from will also recieve a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Domingo is employed as a project manager, and plans to save most of his winnings.