A heart-felt 'thank you' to nation's 98,000 military veteran-patients

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC)-- Sometimes veteran-patients feel forgotten as if what they did back in the day doesn't matter.

An idea was born to simply say thanks to the more than 98,000 veterans of the U.S. armed services who are cared for every day in Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, outpatient clinics, nursing homes and other V.A. facilities.

It's a big deal to Army and Navy veteran James Sawyer Senior of Portsmouth.

"Sometimes you can feel stigmatized," the 62-year-old PTSD patient said. "There were times when I felt there was nobody appreciated me being in the military. A lot of people don't understand what the military life is."

At the Hampton V.A. Medical Center Building 148, there was music and pageantry, and good-hearted volunteers roaming the halls delivering balloons and spreading cheer.

Members of the Moose International wouldn't miss it.

"And we realize that we have the freedom we have in the United States of America because of our veterans," said Moose CEO Scott Hart. "And to be able to come here and salute them means a lot to us as Moose members."

Sawyer, for one, won't soon forget it.

"When I look at a function like this, it means a lot. I can sit back and smile and say somebody do appreciate what I did, what we did.," he said.

