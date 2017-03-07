AAA: Most Americans are scared of sharing the road with self-driving cars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A recent report from AAA has revealed that a majority of American drivers fear the idea of sharing the road with fully self-driving vehicles.

Though the vehicles may be safe, and more efficient, than their human drivers would be, three quarters of U.S. drivers are afraid of even riding in a self-driving car.

Only 10 percent said they would feel safer with the self-driving vehicles.

"A great race towards autonomy is under way and companies are vying to introduce the first driverless cars to our roadways," said AAA director of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations, Greg Brannon. "However, while U.S. drivers are eager to buy vehicles equipped with autonomous technology, they continue to fear a fully self-driving vehicle."

A 2016 AAA survey revealed that three-quarters of Americans felt afraid to ride in a self-driving car. One year later, that number has not changed.

Americans may be afraid to ride in the self-driving cars, but more than half like the idea of purchasing a car with some form of autonomous feature for the next vehicle.

"U.S. drivers may experience the driver assistance technologies in their cars today and feel they don't work consistently enough to replace a human driver - and they're correct," said Brannon. "While these technologies will continue to improve over time, it's important that consumers understand that today's systems require your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel."

(© 2017 WVEC)