ABC LIVE Special Report Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is pummeling Florida with powerful winds and rain after making landfall in the Florida Keys this morning. The storm has left at least three people in the state dead, including a sheriff's deputy, and over 1 million households and businesses without power.

In Miami, winds whipped around high-rise buildings at speeds approaching 100 mph, the National Weather Service said. A 94 mph wind gust was recorded at Miami International Airport. The winds caused a tower crane to collapse on an under-construction high-rise in Miami this morning, city officials said.

