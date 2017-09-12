Accomack man wins $100,000 in Virginia lottery Cash 5

(Photo: Virginia Lottery image)

(Delmarvanow.com) -- An Accomack County man is the winner of the $100,000 top prize in a Virginia Lottery Cash 5 drawing, the state lottery agency announced.

John Lange of Craddockville hit the jackpot in the Aug. 7 drawing, matching all five winning numbers: 2-9-15-28-30.

Lange told the agency he couldn’t sleep that night and decided to check the winning numbers in the drawing. What he saw took his breath away.

"The numbers were right there, looking back at me," Lange said. "I woke up my wife and said, 'I think we just won $100,000,'" he said. "We never did get back to sleep that night!"

He bought his winning ticket at Tru Blu Exmore, located at 4015 Main St. in Exmore. He selected the numbers on his ticket using favorite numbers that he’s been playing for years.

Lange, who is retired, said he intends to use his winnings for some home improvement and put the rest in the bank. Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Delmarvanow.com