Admirals game postponed due to 'unsafe playing conditions'

Norfolk Scope arena (Photo: www.norfolk.gov)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Admirals game against the Atlanta Gladiators has been postponed.

The game was supposed to happen Thursday evening. It was postponed after playing conditions at the Norfolk Scope Arena were deemed unsafe.

The decision was reached with the ECHL with the best interest of safety in mind for the players and officials.

Fans who had tickets for the game will be able to exchange them for one of the remaining home games during the 2016-17 season.

Ticket exchanges can be made at the Scope box office.

