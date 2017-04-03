Adorable twin toddlers reenact their favorite scene from 'Frozen'

Twin sisters from Philadelphia perfectly re-enact one of their favorite scenes from the Disney film, "Frozen," and the internet is loving it.

Their mom, Colleen Jordan, caught the 2-year-old twins performing the scene that features Anna and Elsa playing in the snow, and she shared the sweet video on her Facebook page.

Mom says Maddie is almost always Elsa and Scarlett is Anna, according to ABC13.

As of Sunday afternoon, the video has been viewed more than 43 million times and shared more than 740,000 times.

