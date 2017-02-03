African-American history exhibit could be coming to Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Something is missing at the Isle of Wight County Museum.



The director wants to eventually add an exhibit on African-American history, but she need help to make that happen.



A majority of the history is already inside the museum.



From agriculture in Isle of Wight, to Isle of Wight in the war, plus the world’s oldest ham and peanut.



Now, museum director Jennifer England is searching for help to expand the museum's collections with artifacts that help tell the African-American story in Isle of Wight County.



“Everybody has all kinds of items in their attics so sharing that with us will help expand that story,” England says. “We do incorporate that story into a number of our exhibits and programs but it's always great to expand the story.”



England says they're reaching out to people in their community through social media, with flyers, and they're going around to local churches, asking everyone to share their Isle of Wight African-American history stories.



“We need photos, letters, journals, little trinkets someone has picked up on the way,” England says.



The process actually started last year when a former Isle of Wight County resident sent a box to the museum filled with a number of items that help tell Isle of Wight's African-American history.



England is asking people to email, call or visit to drop off photos, memories and documents to help the museum share this important element of our country’s history.



The museum’s address is 103 Main Street, Smithfield, Va.



You can call them at (757) 356-1223 or email them at tneikirk@smithfieldva.gov or www.historicisleofwight.com

