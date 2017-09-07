After 31 armed robberies, man sentenced to 14 years

Jesse Bray, sentenced to 14 years in prion on September 7, 2017 for 31 robberies across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man who participated in 31 armed robberies across Hampton Roads has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Jesse Bray robbed the stores between August 2016 to January 2017.

The robberies were done with two other people. They robbed convenience stores, gas stations, cash advance stores and wireless phone stores.

Bray and the two others would enter the stores with firearms, including some instances a sawed-off shotgun, and demand money.

Together the men store approximately $10,000 during the robberies.

