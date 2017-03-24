After ACA overhaul bill pulled, what next?

U.S. Supreme Court building (Photo: Associated Press)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It looks like it's back to the drawing board for President Trump and Republican lawmakers who wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare.

By some counts, The House was 51 votes short of what was needed to pass the Affordable Care Act overhaul bill, and President Trump told House Speaker Paul Rayn to pull the bill.

Christopher Newport University political science professor Quentin Kidd questions if any overhaul can now be achieved.

"You have the Freedom Caucus members who don't like the bill because it preserves too much of Obamacare," he said. "You have the Tuesday Morning group who don't like it because it cuts too much out of Obamacare. It is hard for me to see any kind of negotiation going forward, brings these two extremes together when you could have 218 votes to repeal which is what they're after."

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat who opposed the GOP-backed House bill, spent part of the day touring Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. He said, in time, with more deliberate consideration, some changes to existing law could be made.

"And there are improvements we need to make in the ACA and health care generally that I want to be able to participate in as a health committee member," he said. "But, rushing it will guarantee that a lot of people will get hurt and we shouldn't rush it."

Second District House Republican Scott Taylor planned to be a Yes vote. In a statement, he said: "It is imperative that we fix this. If Republicans want to seize the moment and do big things, some will have to learn the everyday value of compromise."

Fourth District House Democrat Donald McEachin planned to vote no. In a statement, he said: "This bill threatened to roll back the progress we have made. We must now work together to put people over politics."

