After assault, former Delegate moved to Pennsylvania prison

In this May 2, 2011, file photo, former Del. Phil Hamilton, right, arrives with his wife Kim at federal court in Richmond. (Photo: Steve Helber, AP Photo)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Former State Delegate Phil Hamilton is on the move.

Six weeks after being assaulted in a federal prison at Fort Dix, New Jersey, the government has moved Hamilton. Hamilton has been transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in Schuykill, Pennsylvania.

Hamilton, in a series of letters to 13News Now, said he was beaten with a padlock in a sock by an unknown assailant at Fort Dix New Jersey on December 24th.

A letter from the Ft. Dix warden to Virginia Senator Tim Kaine confirmed the attack took place.

Since then, Hamilton was held in 23-hour a day solitary confinement, where, he only got to shower 3 times a week and he suffered from sleep deprivation.

Now, the 64 year old Hamilton sounds pleased to be in his new prison.

In a new e-mail this week, Hamilton wrote, "Compared to Fort Dix, this is a 5-star resort."

"it gives me a great deal of relief. I know he is having access to his medications," said Hamilton's daughter, Meredith Archer. "I know he is having access to heat in below freezing temperatures, which was not necessarily the case before. I know that he is around others and can be social, and we're just relieved and we'll be able to visit him soon, which we're excited about."

Archer, says she's thankful to Kaine and numerous others who worked behind the scenes to protect her father.

"He just wants everyone that said a prayer, that wrote him a letter, that called a congressman, that gave him a positive thought, that he is just so very grateful that he hasn't been forgotten, and that people took time to help him," she said.,

Hamilton was convicted in 2011 on federal charges of bribery and extortion, and sentenced to nine and half years. He maintains his innocence and has filed a hand-written appeal with the U-S Supreme Court. Hamilton's not scheduled for release until December, 2019.

