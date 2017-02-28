WVEC
ALDI to hold hiring event in Chesapeake

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 3:53 PM. EST February 28, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI will be holding a hiring event Thursday, March 2. 

The grocery chain will be looking to fill positions such as Sales Associate and Shift Manager. 

Pay for Store Associates starts at $11.50 per hour, while Shift Manager's will begin at $16 an hour. 

The hiring event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1565 Crossways Blvd. It will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. 

Those who are interested in applying must be over 18-years-old, and have at least a high school diploma. 

Retail experience is preferred, and applicants will need to be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday. 

For more information, visit the ALDI site here.

(© 2017 WVEC)


