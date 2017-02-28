ALDI to hold hiring event in Chesapeake

file photo of an ALDI sign (Photo: Matt Cardy, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI will be holding a hiring event Thursday, March 2.

The grocery chain will be looking to fill positions such as Sales Associate and Shift Manager.

Pay for Store Associates starts at $11.50 per hour, while Shift Manager's will begin at $16 an hour.

The hiring event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1565 Crossways Blvd. It will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

Those who are interested in applying must be over 18-years-old, and have at least a high school diploma.

Retail experience is preferred, and applicants will need to be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information, visit the ALDI site here.

