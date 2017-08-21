ALDI to hold job fair for Chesapeake, Va. Beach stores on Aug. 24

file photo of an ALDI sign (Photo: Matt Cardy, Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- ALDI will be hosting a job fair for two of their Hampton Roads locations Thursday, August 24.

The job fair will focus on the grocery chain's Chesapeake and Virginia Beach locations. It will be held at the Holiday Inn on Greenwich Road beginning at 7 a.m. and running until 6 p.m.

ALDI hopes to fill positions such as Store Associate, which pays $12.50 an hour, and Shift Manager, which pays $17 an hour.

Applicants must be 18-year-old or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and be available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information on ALDI and the open positions, check their website.

