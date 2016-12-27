Alexa: Who dunnit?

SAN FRANCISCO — In what may be a first, police in Arkansas asked Amazon for recordings potentially made by an Echo device in connection with a murder investigation.

Police in Bentonville, Ark., asked Amazon for audio and other records from an Echo digital assistant in the home of James Andrew Bates after Victor Collins was found dead in Bates' hot tub last year, The Information reported Tuesday.

Bates was charged with killing Collins on Nov. 22, 2015, according to court documents.

The two had been drinking and watching football with two other friends in Bates' home. One of the friends left but Collins and another stayed after Bates told them they could sleep on the couch and an extra bed, the affidavit for a search warrant said. Bates went to sleep and sometime in the night Collins died in the home's hot tub, according to the affidavit.

The cause of death was strangulation with drowning as a secondary cause, according to police. Bates was arrested and charged with the murder. He is currently out on bail.

Amazon declined to provide the data.

Much of the investigation is straight-forward detective work. For example, Bentonville police sought information from the house's smart water meter because Bates is also accused of tampering with physical evidence by using a garden hose to wash blood off his hot tub and patio. Records show that 140 gallons of water was used in the home between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. that day, a much heavier amount than normal, court documents said.

But in a digital twist that raises questions about privacy inside the home as we increasingly surround ourselves with devices that track our movements, listen to our utterances and record our activities, police also twice asked Amazon for audio from Bates' Echo.

Specifically, the Bentonville Police Department requested "electronic data in the form of audio recordings, transcribed records, or other text records related to communications and transactions between An AmazonEchoh device" located at Bates' residence and Amazon.com's services between Nov. 21 and 22, court documents show.

Amazon refused both times. In a statement to USA TODAY, Amazon said will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on it. Amazon objects to over broad or otherwise inappropriate demands as a matter of course, the company said.

Amazon did give prosecutors information about Bates' account and purchase history. According to court documents police took the Echo and extracted information from it, though what they would have been able to get from it isn't clear.

Bates’ lawyer, Kimberly Weber, said that while her client is innocent and will be exonerated, in the grand scheme of things she is concerned about the precedent of a search warrant including information from his Echo.

“I have a problem that a Christmas gift that is supposed to better your life can be used against you. It’s almost like a police state,” she said.

How much does Alexa remember?

The Amazon Echo is an always-on digital assistant that can answer questions, order items and stream music among other tasks. It supports Amazon's voice-recognition program Alexa, which operates in the cloud.

The devices are very popular. According to Amazon, the Echo and the smaller Echo Dot sold in record numbers this holiday season, with sales up nine times over 2015. While Amazon doesn't give exact information on how many Echos it has sold, it did say that "millions of new customers will be introduced to Alexa" as a result of sales this holiday.

It's important to note that "always listening" doesn't mean "always recording." The Echo is actually only always listening for its “wake word,” which by default is the name of its voice recognition program Alexa.

The Echo only keeps fewer than 60 seconds of recorded sound in its storage buffer. As new sound is recorded, the old is erased. So there's no audio record made of what went on in a room where an Echo sits.

Only when the Echo hears its wake up word does it begin sending a stream of audio to the cloud to be converted into text that the program can understand and act upon. The requests are saved, though Amazon allows users to go in and erase their voice recordings. It’s also possible to turn Echo’s microphones off so it is not listening.

Privacy worries

Connected devices such as thermometers, cameras and even toys, sometimes called the Internet of Things (IoT), carry with them the possibility that users' movements, actions and utterances could be recorded and tracked, opening up a new arena of surveillance inside the home that concerns privacy advocates.

There's enough concern about the potential privacy implications of an always-on recording device in the home that transmits to the cloud that a Voice Privacy Industry Group was founded in March specifically to consider the issues.

While the Arkansas request is of concern, it’s also important to note that the buffered audio data is ephemeral and not stored permanently, said Lynn Terwoerds, founder of the Voice Privacy Industry Group and executive director of the Executive Women’s Forum on Information Security and Risk Management.

“The myth we must fight against with Echo is that it's constantly listening in on you — it's not. I understand that law enforcement would have an interest in any information that could help in a murder investigation but it can be argued that this data would be of very limited use as compared to individual privacy rights,” she said.

More broadly, users need to be aware that all Internet of Things devices might eventually be implicated in criminal investigations, said Marc Rotenberg, president of EPIC, the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a non-profit in Washington, D.C.

To protect privacy, "there should be clear legal standards established for law enforcement access. And manufacturers should adopt techniques for data minimization and data deletion. Devices that retain data will be the targets not only of law enforcement officials but also criminal hackers," he said.