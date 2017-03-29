All Hampton Roads McDonald's locations to hold hiring events Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Local McDonald's locations will be participating in a local-only hiring day, Thursday, March 30.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

There are 92 locally owned and operated McDonald's franchises in Hampton Roads, and Northeast North Carolina.

Job seekers will be able to apply in person, online, or by texting 36453.

McDonald's offers flexible schedules, high school completion courses, college tuition assistance, and english as a second language.

For more information, call your local McDonald's location.

