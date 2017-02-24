AMBER ALERT canceled for girl possibly abducted by murder suspect father

Aylin Sofia Hernandez (Photo: Bridgeport Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old Connecticut girl who was believed to be traveling south with her father.

Bridgeport Police had been searching for Aylin Sofia Hernandez on Friday morning. State Police say she was safely located in Pennsylvania, and the suspected abductor, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, was in custody.

Bridgeport Police say Hernandez is the child's father.

Oscar Hernandez (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Investigators were investigating a homicide in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where police learned Oscar Hernandez had stabbed a victim and then fled with Aylin.

While the alleged abduction happened in Connecticut, State Police issued the Amber Alert for Virginia, as they were believed to be traveling south.

Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper spotted Hernandez's vehicle on Interstate 99 at about 11 a.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Hernandez refused to pull over, and instead took off at a high rate of speed, as state police began a pursuit.

Hernandez's Hyundai Sonata crashed into a truck trailer on the interstate, and was then rear-ended by a pursuing trooper.

Hernandez was taken into custody and transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. 6-year-old Aylin was found safe inside the car, with minor injuries. The troopers involved in the crash also sustained minor injuries.

Criminal and traffic charges are pending against Hernandez.

