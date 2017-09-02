American Music Festival moves Saturday headliners indoors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Due to the not so great weather forecast, the American Music Festival is moving their 5th Street Main Stage beach concert into the Convention Center on Saturday.

Headliners expected to preform are Rebelution and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The Virginia Beach Convention Center is located at 1000 19th Street. Doors will open at 6:30, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The building capacity is limited, so admission is on a first-come basis.

All other Saturday concerts along the Oceanfront will go as scheduled, weather permitting.

Sunday’s concerts on the beach are planned to go on as scheduled.

