Anheuser-Busch delivers emergency drinking water for Hurricane Harvey relief

Canned emergency drinking water from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville (Photo: WXIA)

The Anheuser-Busch Cartersville Brewery is sending more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to the Red Cross facility in Baton Rouge, ready to be distributed to the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone.

The Cartersville Brewery is a key national facility due to its capacity to produce cans of emergency drinking water quickly and has stepped up after a number of major national disasters. Anheuser-Busch periodically pauses beer production in Cartersville to produce clean, safe emergency canned drinking water to be ready when disasters like this hit.

“Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations," said Brewmaster Sarah Schilling from the Cartersville Brewery.

In this instance, the cans of water will be delivered to its Baton Rouge distributor Mockler Beverage on Sunday and is scheduled to be delivered to the Baton Rouge Red Cross facility on Monday morning.

