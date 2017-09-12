Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales to be at celebration at Williamsburg brewery

Virginia branded Budweiser bottles (Photo: Anheuser-Busch)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Anheuser-Busch will be holding an open house in celebration of their new Virginia branded Budweiser bottles on Saturday, September 16.

The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. at the brewery located at 7801 Pocahontas Trail.

Anheuser-Busch will release their Virginia styled Budweiser bottle at the party.

The event will feature brewery tours, sampling with Brewmasters, and live music. Food and beverages may be purchased from food trucks are the brewery.

The world-famous Clydesdales will be at the brewery from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Tours will be given every 30 minutes, reservations are recommended. You can reserve a spot on the Budweiser brewed locally website.

Admission is free and open to everyone, however only people over the age of 21 will be able to drink.

