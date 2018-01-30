Another legal challenge filed over Atlantic Coast Pipeline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A coalition of conservation groups has gone to court to challenge federal regulators' decision to approve the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.



The groups announced Tuesday that they had filed a petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond contesting the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision to permit the approximately 600-mile natural gas pipeline.



Opponents of the pipeline, which would run through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, say the agency's approval process is flawed and didn't adequately determine the true need for the project.



Lead developer Dominion Energy has said FERC conducted an exhaustive and thorough review.



The commission has a standing policy not to comment on court cases.



The Southern Environmental Law Center and Appalachian Mountain Advocates filed the lawsuit on behalf of 11 conservation groups.



