AP: HB2 to cost North Carolina $3.76B

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

That's despite Republican assurances that the "bathroom bill" isn't hurting the economy.

The tally includes state Commerce Department projections for several large companies that backed out of projects because of the law, as well as estimates for dozens of canceled sporting events, concerts and conventions.

Still, other measures show North Carolina has a healthy economy estimated at more than $500 billion a year. The federal government reported that North Carolina had one of the nation's fastest-growing economies months after the law passed.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has said news outlets are exaggerating economic harm done by the law.

