Arcadia High School student films elaborate 'La La Land' prom-posal to Emma Stone

A Phoenix, Arizona, student filmed an elaborate music video to ask Emma Stone to Arcadia High School prom. Jacob Staudenmaier admits he doesn't sing well, but the video is worth watching. (Video: Jacob Staudenmaier)

KPNX 10:59 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories