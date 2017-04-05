Arcadia High School student films elaborate 'La La Land' prom-posal to Emma Stone
A Phoenix, Arizona, student filmed an elaborate music video to ask Emma Stone to Arcadia High School prom. Jacob Staudenmaier admits he doesn't sing well, but the video is worth watching. (Video: Jacob Staudenmaier)
KPNX 10:59 AM. EDT April 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
13News Now Daybreak Weather Forecast, 4/5/17
-
Tornado aftermath
-
False report of shooter
-
Hazmat situation led to evacuations
-
New plans unveiled for Norfolk's Selden Arcade
-
Dozens of Bus Batteries Stolen from School Buses
-
Atherton H.S. student bit by shark
-
Mother charged
-
Community looks to save home
More Stories
-
Bond granted for mother accused of setting house on fireApr. 5, 2017, 8:06 a.m.
-
LIVE COVERAGE: F16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews,…Apr. 5, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
Not as warm today; severe storm threat aheadFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.