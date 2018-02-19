CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an argument over a photo led to a kidnapping investigation and a brief police chase Monday evening.

According to CMPD, an argument took place between a female and a male suspect at a home in the 9000 block of Casa Lynda Lane in east Charlotte. The argument apparently stemmed from a woman having photos of the male suspect holding a gun, CMPD said.

The suspect demanded the woman's phone so he could have the photos. The woman refused and got into a vehicle to leave. The woman was joined by her sister. The male suspect continued to demand the woman's phone and began "hitting the vehicle windows with his handgun," CMPD said.

As the woman drove off, a school bus arrived in the east Charlotte neighborhood where the argument took place and dropped off the woman's 7-year-old daughter. CMPD said the suspect forcibly kidnapped the child, put her in his car and began chasing the woman's vehicle.

The woman pulled over at a QuickTrip in the 7200 block of The Plaza and gave the phone to her sister. The sister then got into the suspect's car but instead of releasing the 7-year-old girl, the sister and the suspect drove away with the girl still inside the car.

The woman then contacted CMPD a little after 3:45 p.m. and officers began conducting a kidnapping investigation.

Police officers located the suspect's vehicle near Eastway Drive and Kilborne Drive. The male suspect refused to stop and a short chase began. A minute into the chase, the suspect stopped the car and both he and the woman's sister were arrested, CMPD said.

CMPD said the woman's child was safely located with three other children inside the vehicle.

Officials have not released the suspects' identities.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC.COM