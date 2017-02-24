Ark. Attorney General asks Governor to resume executions

Leslie Rutledge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has sent letters to the Governor requesting dates to be set for executions.

General Rutledge said "the families of the victims will see justice carried out for those who committed heinous crimes against their loved ones."

She sent letters about eight inmates on death row who have exhausted all of their appeals. Stay with THV11 and THV11.com as this story develops.

Read the full letters below.



