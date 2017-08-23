'Armed and dangerous' N.C. couple wanted by police

Sean Damion Castorina and Penny Michelle Dawson (Photo: Virginia State Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- State police are searching for two people who face charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Police are looking for Sean Castorina, 42, and Penny Dawson, 40, of Burlington, N.C.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a call about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt parked on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County on Monday around 6:48 p.m..

Further investigation revealed the Cobalt was registered to an elderly North Carolina man who had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department-NC. Burlington, N.C. Police were also looking for Castorina and Dawson, who had been reported missing.

During the investigation police received a call about a shooting victim on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Laurel Road near Rockfish River.

Authorities found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., for serious injuries.

Police are looking for a person of interest in the shooting, they say the suspect is driving a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a blue tailgate and North Carolina tag DHN-5418.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are actively searching for Castorina and Dawson. Both are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Castorina has family in Norfolk and he was last believed to be in Virginia.

If you see this suspect, call 911.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

