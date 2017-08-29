Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Newport News

12100 block of Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call at 2:07 a.m., at the 12100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

It was reported that two skinny black males wearing dark clothing entered the 7-Eleven and robbed the clerk. One of the males was reported to have a firearm.

After the business robbery, the two males fled southbound on Jefferson Avenue on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries made by the clerk.

The investigation remains ongoing.

