Armed robbery takes place at Speedway gas station in Newort News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to track down a man who carried out an armed robbery at a Newport News gas station over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to Speed Way located in the 6100 block of Jefferson Ave. for a robbery.

Arriving officers made contact with a 33-year-old victim who stated that a black male suspect wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt, a white top wrapped around his lower face, and black jeans entered the store and displayed a handgun.

The suspect gestured with his hand to give him money. The victim then emptied a register and gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect.

The suspect also robbed a customer inside the store, then fled the business on foot.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

