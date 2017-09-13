At least one person injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-64

Blurred ambulance (Photo: luna4)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 at Interstate 264 just after 3:30 p.m.

According to police, at least one person was injured and three cars were involved in the crash. It is unclear what the extent of those injuries are.

The crash caused westbound lanes to be shut down, traffic began moving slowly down a one shoulder lane.

Drivers in the area should expect delays while crews work the scene.

