HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Atascocita homeowners who’ve already dealt with flooding say they are now dealing with looters.

Some neighbors have warned potential looters with threatening signs.

One read: “Warning!! Looters will be shot dead.” Another: “U Loot we will shoot.”

One of those signs was placed proudly in front of Lois Woolley’s house. She is a stage 3 cancer survivor.

“I had enough,” she said. She claims she saw strangers poking around Sunday, grabbing possessions so flooded homeowners could try and rid their house of mold as they wait for FEMA inspectors.

“The reality is, everything we own is out on the street,” said Woolley.

“This one says this is my home, not trash,” she read aloud as she toured the five signs she spray painted on damaged doors.



Woolley’s neighbor Chel Bailey also had a warning sign.

“Our livelihood is coming by, they want to take things, thinking that it’s for grabs,” said Bailey.

Her sign read: “Nothing inside is worth dying for.” It depicted a shooting range target human silhouette with bullet holes.

“This is everything we have and if you steal it, you’re stealing right out of my house,” said Woolley.

