ATF, NSSF, and Gloucester County Sheriff offer up to $7,000 for info on robbery

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a rward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, who stole several firearms from Hunter Heaven.

Officers arrived at the business on George Washington Memorial Highway in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 12.

Over 40 firearms were taken during the robbery. Two of the firearms are very unique. One of them is a Remington 700 .30-06 Dale Earnhardt Jr. commemorative edition rifle and the second one is a Magnum Research BFR .500 Smith and Wesson.

According to officials, these firearms may pose a risk to the public's safety.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $3,000, which will also be matched by the NSSF. Crime Stoppers will also contribute $1,000 to the reward money, totaling a reward of up to $7,000.

If you have any information, contact the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477,) the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office at 804-693-3890, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

