Atlantic Coast Pipeline receives authorization to clear trees, vegetation

Staff , WVEC 4:55 PM. EST January 19, 2018

(WVEC) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave limited authorization to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header Project on Friday to begin tree felling.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Aaron Ruby said, "Tree felling will begin in the coming days in West Virginia and Virginia, while activity in North Carolina will begin once we receive remaining state agency approvals."

Trees and vegetation will be removed on properties where an agreement has been met. None of the work will be done in wetlands, near water bodies or in other areas that require additional federal and state permits.

Landowners will be notified before activity begins on their property.

Tree felling is expected to continue through March.

