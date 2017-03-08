AT&T customers nationwide unable to call 911

touchscreen smartphone with emergency call on the screen (Photo: milindri)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- AT&T users may have problems calling a 9-1-1.

A nationwide outage is currently affecting the AT&T cellular network and AT&T cell phone subscribers.

If you are have problems contacting 911, call the non-emergency number at (757) 385-5000, or send a text message to 911.

"We're monitoring the issue and will provide an update as soon as possible," said Stephen Williams, Director of Emergency Communications and Citizen Services.

The outage is only affecting AT&T customers. All other residents can still use 911.

