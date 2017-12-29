Attempted robbery left two men injured; Smithfield police investigate

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were injured during an attempted armed robbery on Friday.

According to officials, a call came in around 8:20 p.m. on the 1400 block of S. Church Street.

Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach, and a second man suffering from a potential concussion.

Both appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the incident is isolated, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact Smithfield Police Department.

© 2017 WVEC-TV