Baby bald eagle hatches at DC Police Academy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department welcomed a new member Wednesday.

Bald eagle parents Liberty and Justice have hatched one of their eggs at the D.C. Police Academy. The fuzzy eaglet was spotted Wednesday afternoon in frigid temperatures.

Liberty and Justice have another egg they’re incubating. You can follow them live here.

The pair has successfully raised several eaglets over the 12 years they’ve been nesting at the police academy, including two last year.

The eaglet is the first of possibly four eaglets that could hatch in D.C. this year.

Mr. President and the First Lady, who live high up in a Tulip Poplar Tree at the National Arboretum, laid two eggs this year. They’re expected to hatch the last week of March. Follow the Arboretum eagles here.

If you love animal cams, check out April the giraffe, too.

© 2017 WUSA-TV