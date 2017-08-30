Baby No. 2 on the way for Michael Phelps, wife

In this Aug. 9, 2016, photo, U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps celebrates winning his gold medal in the men's 200-meter butterfly with his wife Nicole and baby Boomer during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl?? A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??"

Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!? A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.

