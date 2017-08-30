WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Baby No. 2 on the way for Michael Phelps, wife

Associated Press , WVEC 1:54 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.

 

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: "Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??"

Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.

 

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories