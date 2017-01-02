Baggage handler locked in with luggage on flight to DC

United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A baggage handler was locked in with the luggage on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to the D.C. area.

United Airlines confirmed the airline’s worker survived the flight in the plane’s cargo area on New Year’s Day. Workers discovered the employee when the plane landed at Dulles.

Police told the CBS affiliate in Charlotte the man's name is Reginald Gaskin.

The airline said United Express flight 6060 was operated by Mesa Airlines out of the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

The airline is investigating how Gaskin became locked in the luggage area.