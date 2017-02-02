BB gun found in student's backpack at Norfolk elementary school

Backpack (Photo: artisteer)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A BB gun was found in a student's backpack at Poplar Hall Elementary school, Thursday morning.

School administrators located the weapon around 11 a.m. and immediately took action.

"Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students," said Cassandra Duke-Washington, Principal of Poplar Hall Elementary in a letter sent to student's parents.

The weapon was never a threat to anyone according to the Duke-Washington.

The school asks that parents take this opportunity to speak with their children about the ways to alert staff if they see or hear anything inappropriate.

"We appreciate your support as we work together to keep our school safe."

There is no word on if the student will face any disciplinary charges.

